Jason Reitman pens tribute to late father Ivan Reitman: “I’ve lost my hero”

Jason Reitman, director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has paid tribute to his late father Ivan Reitman.

The filmmaker, known for directing films like Ghostbusters and Kindergarten Cop, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday (February 12) at his home in Montecito, California.

Posting on Twitter, Ivan’s son Jason wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.

“Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.”

Ivan directed the original two Ghostbusters films in 1984 and 1989, while Jason helmed 2021’s direct sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife set 32 years after those film’s events.

Last year, Jason said his father cried when he watched Ghostbusters: Afterlife for the first time.

“My father hasn’t been leaving the house much because of Covid,” Jason said. “But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud to be your father’. And it was one of the great moments of my life.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in Ivan’s films Kindergarten Cop, Twins and Junior, also paid tribute on Instagram: “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty.

“In life, he was a mensch – a wonderful father and husband, a fantastic friend, a great human being. He was kind, he was generous, he was smart as hell, and he was always there for you.

“I am devastated, and my thoughts are with the Reitman family.”

He added: “I can’t believe I won’t work with him again or hang out with him again or just schmooze about life again. But I also know that Ivan isn’t gone, he’s still with us. He’s here, in so many pages of my story. And if you were ever lucky enough to meet him, or just experienced his work, he’s part of your story, too.”