Javicia Leslie announced to be the new ‘Batwoman’

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television"

By Will Richards
Batwoman
Javicia Leslie at the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA Credit: Kay Blake/ZUMA Wire

Javicia Leslie has been announced as the new Batwoman.

The actor, who has previously starred in CBS show God Friended Me, will take over from Ruby Rose, who quit the role back in May, for the show’s second season on The CW.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television,” Leslie said of the news, “and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

It was previously revealed that the new Batwoman wouldn’t play Kate Kane, Ruby Rose’s character, and it’s now been confirmed that Leslie will take on the character of Ryan Wilder.

As Variety report, Wilder is described as “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” and a completely different character to Kane. She lives in her van and has a past of drug-running.

Upon the announcement of Leslie’s casting, Ruby Rose shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: “This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman.

“I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

Rose recently opened up on her decision to leave the show after just one season. After initially discussing the “very difficult decision” not to return to the show in an initial post, she later added that she’s made a “choice for now” to not reveal her full reasons for leaving the show, but said that “those who know, know”.

Reports suggest that Rose’s departure from the show is not linked to serious injuries that she suffered on the set of the show last year.

Rose was rushed to hospital for emergency neck surgery after a stunt scene caused two herniated discs in her neck to nearly sever her spinal chord.

