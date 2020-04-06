‘The Dark Knight Rises’ actor Jay Benedict dies from coronavirus

Actor Jay Benedict, who appeared in blockbuster movies such as The Dark Knight Rises and Aliens, has died from COVID-19 aged 68.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his agency TCG Artist Management, who revealed Benedict lost his battle with the disease on Saturday (April 4).

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19,” they tweeted. “Our thoughts are with his family.”

Benedict played the role of ‘Rich Twit’ in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, as well as having an uncredited part as Newt’s father in James Cameron’s 1986 film Aliens.

As well as the aforementioned films, he also had roles in Emmerdale as Doug Hamilton and Foyle’s War as John Kieffer.

Benedict was born in Burbank, California, though moved across the Atlantic in the 1960s and spent most of his working life in the UK.

He is survived by wife and Allo Allo actress Phoebe Schofield, with whom he had two sons. He also had another child from a previous marriage.

Schofield’s Allo Allo colleague and friend Vicki Michelle has led tributes to Benedict, writing on Twitter: “Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Schofield.

“My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time.”

Last week, it was announced that Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger had died from COVID-19. Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has also died after contracting the virus.