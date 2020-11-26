Jay-Z set to produce new Netflix thriller ‘Forty Acres’

Jay-Z is gearing up to produce a film adaptation of Dwayne Alexander Smith’s novel Forty Acres for Netflix.

After producing the all-Black western The Harder They Fall, Jay is now teaming up with Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker for what is being described as a cross between The Firm and Get Out.

Smith’s novel follows a Civil Rights lawyer who must fight for survival when he’s invited to join an elite black organisation with a mind-blowing secret.

Advertisement

Coker will join Jay as a producer along with Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment and James Lassiter, who also produced The Harder They Fall.

Author Smith will executive produce alongside comedian Mike Epps, Niles Kirchner, Bill Strauss and Kapital’s Dana Honor. No further details have been shared as the project is still in early development at Netflix.

Last month, Busta Rhymes looked back on his time in high school in an interview, remembering his rap battles with then fellow student Jay-Z.

Appearing on 85 South Show, Busta looked back at the rise of fast flow and chopper rap in the mid-1990s. “Hov was on that shit really early,” he said, before recalling a rap battle with Jay-Z while the two of them were in high school.

“Ultimately, Hov got the best of the battle in that moment,” he said. “I was just starting to figure out how to master my fascination with the speed rap. He was already on it.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Jay-Z fan was arrested earlier this month after they managed to sneak onto a flight in an attempt to meet the rapper.

As the Chicago Tribune reported, a woman named Yaazmina Payton, 23, was able to make it onboard the plane to LAX, Los Angeles from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on November 8.

Following her arrest, Payton told authorities how she slipped past the security checkpoints undetected. However, someone spotted the fan ducking under ropes near to Terminal 3’s ticket gate at around 7:45am.