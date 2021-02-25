‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ gets 2021 release date

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn has sold its worldwide distribution rights to Screen Media and has been given a release date.

Read more: The 25 scariest horror films of all time

The studio, which previously released Jeepers Creepers 3, has announced that it plans on releasing the fourth instalment in the long-running horror franchise in North America in the fall of 2021.

Directed by Timo Vuorensola, the upcoming film is part of a planned new trilogy. It is written by Sean Michael Argo (Iconoclast) and produced by Jake Seal (Quantum Of Solace) of Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios and Michael Ohoven (The Devil’s Rejects) of Infinity Films.

Advertisement

Seth Needle, Screen Media’s SVP of global acquisitions and co-productions, is executive producing on behalf of the company.

According to a description: “The film unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride.

“But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the centre of it.”

Shot at Orwo Studios & Black Hangar Studios in Jackson, Louisiana, in December and January, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is currently in post-production.

Screen Media’s other recent acquisitions include the comedies Senior Moment and Off The Rails, as well as the Nicolas Cage film Willy’s Wonderland and Rod Lurie’s The Outpost.

Advertisement

Cage was instrumental in ensuring Willy’s Wonderland was full of his favourite animals.

That’s according to director Kevin Lewis and screenwriter G.O. Parsons, who together revealed in a new interview that the horror movie was shaped by the actor.

Cage portrays The Janitor in what Entertainment Weekly has described as “2021’s first cult movie”, which follows the restaurant cleaner battling a series of giant animatronic creatures while on shift.