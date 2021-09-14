Jeff Bridges says his “cancer is in remission”

Jeff Bridges has shared the good news that his cancer is in remission, after going through chemotherapy for lymphoma.

The actor publicly confirmed the cancer diagnosis in October last year, and has shared multiple updates over the past 11 months. In the latest update on his website on Monday (September 13), Bridges said “the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble”.

Earlier in the year, Bridges contracted COVID-19 while getting a chemo infusion. Because his immune system was impacted by the cancer treatment, he said, “COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now.”

“We’ve been concentrating on getting me off the oxygen assistance, which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around. The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader,” he wrote in his latest update.

“I had a goal – walking my daughter Hayley down the aisle. She was getting married to a wonderful guy, Justin Shane. Thanks to [therapist] Zach and my terrific medical team, I was able to not only walk Hay down the aisle, but do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen.”

Bridges said he expects to resume working on the forthcoming FX drama series The Old Man, and shared a small preview of the show. Watch it below: