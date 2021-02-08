Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill share duet from ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ set

Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill have shared a new duet from the Jurassic World: Dominion set – you can watch it below.

The pair, who starred in the original 1993 film, will reprise their roles of Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Alan Grant in the upcoming sequel alongside Laura Dern, who is returning as Dr. Ellie Sattler.

Taking on The Everly Brothers‘ ‘Bye Bye Love’ in a clip called ‘The Lost Goldblum Tapes #3’, it’s the third time the actors have come together for a duet, with Goldblum playing the piano and Neill strumming his ukulele.

Sharing the duet on Instagram, Neill captioned the clip: “In which the brilliant #everlybrothers get a thoroughly undeserved shredding. Oh dear.”

Neill and Goldblum previously teamed up to sing an array of several classic songs, including ‘I Remember You’ and ‘A Fine Romance’.

The first clip featured Neill and Goldblum tackling the song ‘I Remember You’, which was originally performed by Dorothy Lamour in 1942’s The Fleet’s In.

In another video, the pair sang Swing Time‘s ‘A Fine Romance’, before they also covered My Fair Lady‘s ‘I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face’ in another post.

The clips come after Neill recently teased that Dominion would be the “best yet” in the Jurassic Park series, writing on Twitter: “Hold onto your hat. Getting’ my old one back this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.”

The actor recently said he believes that the critically panned third film in the Jurassic Park series got “unfair” treatment from critics, and was a “pretty damn good” film.

Speaking to Collider, Neill reflected on the film’s legacy, saying: “I was just talking to someone earlier in the day who said, ‘I really like Jurassic Park III and it gets an unfair [treatment].’

“And I said, ‘Thank you very much.’ I agree that the last 10 minutes are way too easy and way too hurried, but I think up to that point, it’s pretty damn good.”