Jenna Ortega’s intimate scene with Martin Freeman is freaking out her fans

Jenna Ortega’s latest movie, which also stars Martin Freeman, is prompting mixed reviews from fans – with many shocked by one particular scene.

Miller’s Girl, which was released in the US last month (January 26) and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, stars 21-year-old Ortega as Cairo Sweet, the student of 52-year-old Freeman’s Jonathan Miller.

When Cairo is tasked with a creative writing assignment, the two become increasingly close as they push the boundaries of a professional, teacher-student relationship.

One particular scene is doing the rounds on social media. In the scene, Jonathan is reading Cairo’s submitted work, in which she describes him caressing her, bending her over a bed and leaning in closer to her. The characters fantasise about the description, which is acted out by Freeman and Ortega.

The intimate scene is shocking many viewers, mainly given the stark age difference between the actors, as well as their characters.

One user posted the scene on X/Twitter, writing: “MILLER’S GIRL SPOILER this scene is f-ing crazy #jennaortega #MillersGirl”.

Another wrote: “That one Miller’s Girl scene actually disturbs me djdjjdjdjd”.

One user expressed their confusion around the movie and that scene in particular, writing: “Just saw THAT scene from Miller’s Girl on tl wtf is this movie”.

Ortega’s career and age were discussed in relation to the scene by one user who wrote: “I get some people don’t want to see certain scenes in Miller’s Girl ( I also don’t), but treating Jenna Ortega like she’s a child forced to take on certain projects or film certain scenes is so insulting to her and her work”.

that one millers girl scene actually disturbs me djdjjdjdjd — rizz witherspoon 💌 (@katyascig) February 4, 2024

just saw THAT scene from millers girl on tl wtf is this movie — آدم (@adamphetamines) January 29, 2024

I get some people don’t want to see certain scenes in Millers Girl ( I also don’t), but treating Jenna Ortega like she’s a child forced to take on certain projects or film certain scenes is so insulting to her and her work — wallpaper girl (@wenclair4evr) January 13, 2024

One Reddit user complemented Ortega’s performance, despite the film’s unnerving tone, writing: “I loved it personally. It made me feel uncomfortable but also on the edge of my seat. Jenna Ortega really brought the acting chops with this one.”

Another made a similar comment, complimenting Freeman: “Martin Freeman’s acting was mesmerising to me, and I was at the edge of my seat the whole time, so it accomplished what it wanted to accomplish.”

In recent news, Ortega was featured in an AI-generated fan trailer of a Pirates Of The Caribbean sequel.