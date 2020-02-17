News Film News

Jennifer Hudson and Dr Dre pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star game

Powerful.

Nick Reilly
Jennifer Hudson performed a stirring tribute to Kobe Bryant (Picture: Getty)

The likes of Jennifer Hudson and Dr Dre have paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

As the event began, a highlights package produced by Dre featured new music from the rapper, alongside his seminal hit ‘California Love’.

After an introduction from Lakers legend Magic Johnson, Jennifer Hudson then took to the court for an emotional rendition of ‘All We Know (We May Meet Again)’, a track most famous for Nat King Cole’s stirring rendition.

Supporting performances also came from Common, who freestyled about Bryant’s talents – as well as celebrating the likes of Barack Obama and Michael Jordan.

The headline slot for the game’s halftime show was led by Chance The Rapper, who performed ‘No Problem” with Lil Wayne, ‘Hot Shower’ and ‘I’m the One’ with DJ Khaled and Quavo, before eventually honouring Chance with ‘I Was A Rock’, a track he originally performed about Muhammad Ali.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. 

His passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Kanye WestDrakeMatty Healy, Travis Barker and many more.

Beyonce shared a photo of Bryant kissing his daughter’s head while they sat court side at a Los Angeles Lakers game. “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens,” Beyonce wrote. “You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea meanwhile, described the sportsman as “an iconic fixture of the LA landscape.”

