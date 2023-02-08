Jennifer Lopez dismisses rumours of “disagreement” with husband Ben Affleck at Grammys

Jennifer Lopez has dismissed rumours that she had a “disagreement” with husband Ben Affleck at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Following the event on Sunday night (February 5), a video of the couple having a seemingly tense conversation circulated online.

In the video, as host Trevor Noah performs a skit while sitting next to the couple, Affleck is seen whispering something to Lopez, who seemingly responds in disagreement before placing her hand on her chest.

On social media, many speculated that the couple were having an argument. However, Lopez has seemingly dismissed the notion with a video montage on Instagram, in which the couple are seen looking happy together at the Grammys.

She captioned the post: “Always the best time with my love, my husband.”

In addition to the video that circulated, Affleck also received the meme treatment after he appeared to look bored at various points of the event.

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one person tweeted.

Another joked: “Ben affleck is so consistent in his misery I almost have to admire it.”

“Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%,” added another.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3KlNyVskD — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) February 6, 2023

The shots of his unenthused expression were reminiscent of the viral ‘Sad Affleck’ meme in 2016, where a clip of the actor appearing downbeat during an interview to promote Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice did the rounds online.

Reflecting on his ups and downs, and that moment, Affleck told the Los Angeles Times last year: “I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring. But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that’s the difficult part.

“Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme – that was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough.”