Jennifer Lopez to produce ‘Bob The Builder’ movie with Latin American twist

Jennifer Lopez is producing a Bob The Builder movie, with In The Heights star Anthony Ramos voicing the title character.

A Latin American spin on the classic children’s series, the new film will follow Roberto (aka Bob) as he travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job.

As per the film’s official longline, audiences will see Bob as he “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

Felipe Vargas is attached to write the screenplay, while a director has not yet been announced.

“Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognise, and all-new audiences will enjoy,” said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films.

Ramos said Bob the Builder carries an “important message” to the big screen, adding that elements of the film were inspired by his own life.

“For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world,” he said. “A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

“The show’s ability to promote positive thinking, problem-solving and empowerment with a completely original story set in Puerto Rico puts a new spin on a beloved brand,” said Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who is producing with Benny Medina for Lopez’s company Nuyorican Productions. “We can’t wait for new and existing fans to connect with these amazing characters.”

Bob The Builder joins a number of Mattel films in development, including American Girl, a live-action Barney movie with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, the Vin Diesel-led Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and Lena Dunham’s take on Polly Pocket.

Mattel’s new big screen adaptations come as a result of Greta Gerwig’s majorly successful Barbie, which grossed $1.4billion at the global box office. The film received eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrara.