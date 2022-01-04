Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu to star in upcoming Netflix thriller film

Jeon Do-yeon and Seol Kyung-gu have been cast in the upcoming Netflix thriller film Kill Bok-soon (working title).

Earlier today (January 4), the streaming platform announced, per Korea Herald and Korea Times, that it will be producing the upcoming film from noted director Byun Sung-hyun, who is known for the critically acclaimed 2017 film The Merciless and the upcoming Kingmaker.

Kill Bok-soon will star Jeon Do-yeon (Beasts Clawing At Straws) as the titular character. A legendary assassin juggling life as a single mother of a 15-year-old daughter, Kill Bok-soon finds herself in a life-threatening situation while negotiating a contract renewal with agency MK Enterprises.

Acting opposite Jeon will be Seol Kyung-gu, who plays Cha Min-kyu, the CEO of MK Enterprises and the man who taught Kill everything she knew. Rounding out the cast is Taxi Driver actress Esom (as Cha’s sister) and D.P. star Koo Kyo-hwan (as a fellow assassin).

It is currently unknown when Kill Bok-soon will enter production or premiere on the streaming platform. More information on the film is expected to be released in the coming months.

Kill Bok-soon is the latest original Korean content announced by Netflix. In 2021, the streaming giant released hits like The Silent Sea, Squid Game, My Name and Hellbound, many of which topped the platform’s weekly list of most-watched shows.

Last year, the streaming giant also released the critically acclaimed Move To Heaven, which earned the third spot on NME’s 10 best Korean dramas of 2021.