Jeremy Renner in “critical but stable” condition after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is in a “critical but stable” condition after being airlifted to hospital following a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

The actor’s representatives confirmed to Deadline that he’d been hospitalised following the accident on Sunday.

They told the outlet that Renner was in a “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today” in Reno, Nevada, US.

Renner is now “receiving excellent care” with his family at his side after he was airlifted to hospital following the accident.

No further information has been made available so far.

Following the accident, local news outlet Reno Gazette-Journal confirmed that Renner has a home in the local area, which faced a storm on Saturday (December 31) that saw 35,000 homes in the region going without power.

Renner’s most recent TV appearance came opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Disney+‘s next Marvel show Hawkeye, which debuted in late 2021. The new series sees Renner return to the role of Clint Barton, with Steinfeld playing his protégée, Young Avenger Kate Bishop, who is poised to take over the Hawkeye mantle.

The official synopsis reads: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero.

“The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

The show is the fourth live-action Marvel Disney+ series after Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision.