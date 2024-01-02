Jeremy Renner says “poor” nephew “can never unsee” snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner has reflected on his road to recovery one year after his snow plough accident.

The actor was left in a critical condition after being run over by a snow plough on New Year’s Day last year. He was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada for eight broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a broken shoulder and other injuries.

In an interview with CNN a year later, Renner said his family are his driving motivator in the road to recovery. “I’m just so blessed that I had so many things to live for,” the actor said. “I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter.

“I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would have passed.”

He added: “I’m also pretty stubborn. There’s a lot for me to fight for and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter, and to all those I really affected.”

Renner also referred to his nephew who witnessed the accident. “My poor nephew who was there with me on that day, I gave him images he can never unsee,” the Marvel actor said. “But I know that my healing would be healing for him.

“With that, I never thought about my own physical ailments or my own pain or my own anguish, I had so many things to fight for.”

Renner was hit by the snow plough near his property after he used it to pull his nephew’s vehicle out of the snow.

According to a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office report (via CNN), the Pistenbully began sliding when Renner exited the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. The actor was then pulled under the vehicle as he attempted to divert it away from his nephew.

Renner is set to release a new music project documenting his past year on January 19. The EP, titled ‘Love And Titanium’, is described as a “collection of music” about “different milestones in my journey of recovery”.

The first single from the EP, ‘Wait’, debuted on New Year’s Day and is dedicated to his daughter, who Renner described as “reason number one for my recovery”.