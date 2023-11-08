Ten months have passed since Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal snow plow accident, and the actor has revealed that he has tried “every type of therapy” to overcome the mental and physical trauma of the incident.

At the beginning of January, the Avengers actor was run over by a large snow plow, weighing more than 14,000 pounds. He was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and sustained multiple orthopedic injuries including eight broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a broken shoulder and several breaks in his legs and ankles.

The actor made a relatively speedy recovery, including regaining the ability to walk, which he attributes to the hours of physical therapy he has undergone.

He has been keeping concerned fans updated on his progress with regular social media posts over the last few months. And in a recent post, he revealed the extent of the therapy he has explored in his road to recovery.

Renner wrote: “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th. Everyday, countless house of therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on.”

He continues: “My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better..Be exceptional…I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all.”

Renner also revealed last month that he has been using his recovery to write new music. He wrote in another Instagram caption: “’Love and Titanium’ has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all.”