Jeremy Renner’s family are “positive” about his recovery: “He is a fighter and doesn’t mess around”

Jeremy Renner‘s family are “positive” about his chances of recovering from his snow plow accident.

The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU following an accident on January 1. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”. However, he has since posted updates on social media following surgery as he recuperates in the ICU.

His sister Kym Renner has now provided another update on the actor and his road to recovery. She told PEOPLE Magazine, that the Hawkeye star was “crushing all the progress goals”.

She added: “We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around.”

Renner has been keeping fans up to date with his progress in hospital following the accident. Last week (January 5) he posted an update from his hospital bed to social media.

The actor shared a video of himself getting his hair washed in the ICU. Sharing the clip to Twitter and Instagram, the actor captioned it: “A ‘not so great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much [sic].”

Following the news of his accident — and subsequent rush to hospital — on New Year’s Day, a representative on January 2 shared that he had undergone surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, the actor’s rep added: “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

A number of directors and co-stars have sent messages of support. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Renner’s Hawkeye, shared on Instagram: “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”