Jessica Chastain on ‘Dark Phoenix’ flop: “I didn’t even know my character’s name”

Jessica Chastain has commented on the critical and box office failure of Dark Phoenix, saying she didn’t know her character’s name.

The actor, who played Vuk and Margaret Smith in Simon Kiberg’s 2019 film, commented on the debacle surrounding the superhero flop.

“I think the studio was bought at a certain point,” Chastain said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, referring to the merging of Fox and Disney which left the X-Men film in uncertain hands momentarily.

Advertisement

“I didn’t even know what my character’s name was until I saw the film,” she went on. “What’s happening?”

“It was an interesting thing. Simon Kinberg, who directed it, is an incredible human being, and I’ve worked with him again [on The 355]; I love him,” the actor added of her positive memories of the experience.

She went on to say she is reluctant to play a superhero again, due to the potential contractual obligations.

“Give me a supervillain; I don’t want to be a superhero because if you’re a superhero, you’re doing ten films,” she said. “I don’t want to sign a ten-year contract.”

Meanwhile, Chastain recently commented on her viral red carpet moment in Venice with her Scenes Of A Marriage co-star Oscar Isaac, responding to the attention with her own tweet, posting a screenshot of The Addams Family in which Gomez Addams kisses Morticia Addams’ arm.

Advertisement

The actor captioned her post with the devil emoji and “Sept 12th” referring to the release date of Scenes From A Marriage.