Jessica Chastain criticises Independence Day celebrations in wake of Roe v. Wade ruling

Jessica Chastain has highlighted the hypocrisy of yesterday’s Independence Day celebrations, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On July 4, the Oscar-winning actress took to social media to make her feelings clear about the US Supreme Court’s decision to remove women’s constitutional right to safe abortions.

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” she tweeted, alongside an image of herself sticking her middle fingers up at the camera.

Chastain is one of many stars to publicly criticise the Supreme Court’s ruling, with her Mother’s Instinct co-star Anne Hathaway also sharing her thoughts in an Instagram post.

Sharing images from her recent cover shoot for ELLE France, Hathaway wrote: “Had such a lovely time shooting this story in a country where they honour reproductive rights xx.”

Last week, actress, singer and comedian Bette Midler also provided her own form of criticism, ironically calling for a US ban on viagra.

“Time to ban Viagra. Because if pregnancy is ‘God’s will’, then so is your limp dick,” she tweeted, mocking the logic of the court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, actress Busy Phillips was arrested for protesting with abortion rights activists and women’s reproductive rights advocates in Washington, DC.

“I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Philipps wrote on Instagram.

“We must ensure that it applies to all of us. This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all. It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will…We need to show the fuck up now.”

Elsewhere, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke said “fuck the Supreme Court” during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court,” she said.