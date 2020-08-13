Jill Scott to star as Mahalia Jackson in new biopic

Jill Scott is set to play Mahalia Jackson in the upcoming biopic Mahalia!, based on the novel Mahalia Jackson written by Darlene Donloe.

As reported by Deadline, Mahalia! will also be produced by Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Shakim Compere and Holly Carter. The script will be written by Richard Hocutt, Mark Gould and Tricia Woodgett.

“I am beyond grateful to be able to partner with Latifah and Shakim again and equally excited that Jamie has joined the team,” said Carter in a statement.

“Much like The Clark Sisters, Mahalia! is another epic story of faith that is driven by powerful and uplifting music. I believe Ms. Scott was a God-send and will be absolute perfection in the lead role.”

“This is such an incredibly important story to tell and we’re thrilled to work with Jamie on the project,” added Queen Latifah.

“Shakim and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our Clark Sisters producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia’s inspiring journey to becoming the Queen of Gospel music.”

Mahalia Jackson was a major influence on Aretha Franklin‘s music, and was the first gospel singer to perform in New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall. She recorded around 30 albums in her career and achieved numerous Grammy awards. Jackson died in 1972 from health complications.