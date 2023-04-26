‘Harry Potter’ star Jim Broadbent offers support to J.K. Rowling over transgender backlash

Jim Broadbent has spoken out in support of J.K. Rowling after the Harry Potter author doubled down on her feelings about the transgender community.

Broadbent, who played Horace Slughorn in the film adaptations of Rowling’s books, described the current backlash against the author as “really sad”.

“I think J.K. Rowling is amazing. I haven’t had to confront [the backlash] myself, but I would support her in that, I think, if it came to it,” the actor told The Telegraph.

On Tuesday, Rowling offered a sarcastic response towards those planning to boycott HBO‘s upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The television reboot of the fantasy franchise was confirmed earlier this month (April 12), and while some fans were thrilled about the news, others were quick to speak out against the project due to the author’s previous remarks about the transgender community.