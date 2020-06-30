Jim Carrey thinks Tom Cruise may punch him after reading his new book

Jim Carrey has said he believes Tom Cruise may punch him after reading his new novel Memoirs and Misinformation.

In an interview with The New York Times, the actor shared details on the upcoming book, co-written with Dana Vachon, which takes Carrey’s experiences in Hollywood and transposes them into a fictional story.

“None of this is real and all of it is true,” the book’s description reads on Amazon, while Carrey added on the main character: “Jim Carrey in this book is really a representative — he’s an avatar of anybody in my position. Of the artist, of the celebrity, of the star.

“That world and all its excesses and gluttony and self-focus and vanity. Some of it is very actual. You just won’t know which is which. But even the fictional qualities of the book reveal a truth.”

On the involvement of Tom Cruise, Carrey explained that the Mission Impossible actor’s name isn’t featured for legal reasons, but is still represented by a fictional character named Laser Jack Lightning.

“That’s just us poking fun at the litigiousness of Hollywood,” Carrey explained. “I know Tom Cruise. He may sock me, but hey, I’ll take the beating for a piece of art. I think he’s going to love it.”

The book will also include a fictionalised version of Nicolas Cage, as the Carrey-character’s best friend.

“I hadn’t told him anything about the book and then one day I sprung it on him,” Carrey explained, and he just said, [Nicolas Cage voice] ‘Jim, I’m so honoured, man. You have no idea’ I said, I gave you all the best lines. [Cage voice] ‘It’s unheard of!’ He’s so excited about it.”

Memoirs and Misinformation will be released on July 7.