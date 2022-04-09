Jim Carrey would consider doing ‘Ace Ventura 3’ if Christopher Nolan directed it

Jim Carrey has shared what it would take for him to reprise his role as Ace Ventura in a third film in the pet detective comedy franchise.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor – who is currently promoting his latest role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – shut down the idea of taking on old roles, but he did tease a scenario that might tempt him to do Ace Ventura 3.

“I think after the fact, when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know,” Carrey told E! News’ Daily Pop. “If Chris Nolan came to me and said ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting’… then I might listen.”