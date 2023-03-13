Jimmy Kimmel addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars 2023

During his opening monologue at the Oscars 2023, host Jimmy Kimmel addressed last year’s slap by Will Smith.

At the 2022 ceremony, which also took place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage.

Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head – a style she chose as a way of dealing with the alopecia she suffers from. Smith, who is married to Pinkett Smith, then walked on stage and slapped the comedian.

Smith later went on to win the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard and gave a lengthy speech in which he highlighted similarities between himself and his character of Richard Williams. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. “

As the Oscars 2023 got underway, Kimmel made reference to the infamous moment at last year’s ceremony. “We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe and – most importantly – we want me to feel safe,” he said. “So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.

“No, but seriously – the Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything violent or unpredictable happens, just do what you did last year – nothing. Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug. And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to come up here and get jiggy with it, it’s not gonna be easy.”

Kimmel then continued by highlighting some of the stars in the audience who would help serve as security.

Going into the Oscars 2023, Everything Everywhere All At Once lead the nominations with 11 nods. So far tonight (March 12), it has collected two awards – Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. You can keep up with all the winners as they’re announced here.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant has gone viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham.