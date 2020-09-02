John Boyega criticises Disney for sidelining Finn in ‘Star Wars’ sequels

John Boyega has criticised Disney for the treatment of his character Finn in the Star Wars sequels.

The actor opened up about his experience in the recently revived trilogy in an interview with GQ, acknowledging how the role was an “amazing opportunity” but still acknowledging the way people of colour suffered in the story development.

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything,” Boyega began. “[But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

The actor continued, pointing to fellow cast members who had the same experience – Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Oscar Isaac, who Boyega calls “a brother from Guatemala”.

On The Last Jedi, the second film in the trilogy, John Boyega explained, “Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all.”

He continued: “So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience.

“They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”