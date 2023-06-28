John Boyega details first phone call with Jamie Foxx after “medical complication”

John Boyega has said he recently made contact with Jamie Foxx following the actor’s medical complication earlier this year.

The actor, who stars opposite Foxx in upcoming Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone, explained to People that he managed to recently speak with his co-star over the phone after a number of failed attempts.

“He finally picked up the phone,” Boyega said at the film’s premiere. “Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

He added: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Datari Turner, who produced They Cloned Tyrone alongside Foxx, also shared an update on his condition. “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Foxx hasn’t been seen in public since he was admitted to hospital in April for an unspecified “medical complication”. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, later confirmed in May that he had been out of hospital “for weeks” and was “recuperating”.

The actor has only acknowledged the incident in an Instagram post from May 3, where he thanked fans for their support. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote.

Due to the incident, Nick Cannon replaced Foxx as host on Beat Shazam for the show’s sixth season. He’s also been absent from the press tour for They Cloned Tyrone, which is released on Netflix on July 21.