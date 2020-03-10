John Boyega to develop Netflix projects based on African stories

John Boyega will helm a string of non-English language projects based on African stories for Netflix.

The Star Wars actor is leading the project with his production company UpperRoom Productions, launched in 2016 when Boyega had a producing role on Pacific: Uprising.

The details of upcoming projects in the deal remain unconfirmed, but they will delve into characters, books, ancestors and mythology from African countries, focusing on West and East Africa.

David Kosse, Vice President of International Film at Netflix, shared his belief in the project: “Africa has a rich history in storytelling and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world.”

John Boyega has recently finished playing Finn, a reformed Stormtrooper, in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, closing the Skywalker saga.

“I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories,” said Boyega. “My team and I are excited to develop original material. We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.”