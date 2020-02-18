Leigh Whannell has given John Carpenter fans an update on his upcoming remake of Escape from New York.

The Saw writer announced initial plans last year to write the reboot, after confirming his gig as writer-director of The Invisible Man (in cinemas 28 February), and has now shared further news with ComicBook.com.

“It’s funny, I’ve been so busy working on this film where I haven’t had time to circle back around on that project,” said Whannell. “Sometimes these press releases go out before you’re ready, you’re like, ‘Don’t tell the world!’. [Snake Plissken] is an iconic character and I think that [he] is a part of people’s childhood and their adolescence. So I would tread very carefully with that.”

Whannell hasn’t been confirmed to direct the new film yet, but also hasn’t ruled it out.

The filmmaker added, “I feel like a property like [Escape from New York] doesn’t have the same freedom as maybe something like The Invisible Man does. He has more elasticity as a character because so many people have had their fingerprints on that. There’s been TV shows and comic books, whereas with Escape from New York, we’re talking about one definitive movie here and you don’t want to mess with it.“

On the question of whether Wyatt Russell, son of Kurt Russell who played Plisskin in the original film, should reprise the role, Whannell said: “That seems like the obvious thing to win the fans over.”

The Invisible Man will be released in UK cinemas on 28 February.