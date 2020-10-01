John Cusack has said he will no longer speak to people who aren’t “aggressively anti-Trump.”
The actor took to Twitter to explain that he would be blocking anyone who isn’t entirely opposed to Donald Trump ahead of the forthcoming US presidential election.
“I’m blocking anyone who isn’t aggressively anti trump untill election is over,” Cusack wrote. “Sorry, no time for your BS.”
In another tweet, Cusack said he was “done permanently” with those who supported the current president. “I’m sure you’ve all been through it with some family co workers – or friends,” he said.
“Those who cannot see or choose not to see what [Trump] is, we are done talking – permanently.”
Cusack had been vouching for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, who failed to secure the Democratic nomination earlier this year.
Joe Biden will be running against Trump in November, with Kamala Harris as his running mate.
In another tweet, Cusack laid out his thoughts opposing Trump and Biden focusing on specific policies.
“This election isn’t just Trump vs. Biden,” he began. “It’s: Trump vs. Democracy Trump vs. Science Trump vs. A $15/hr minimum wage Trump vs. Universal childcare Trump vs. Expanding health care Trump vs. Making college available to all Despair is not an option. Too much is at stake.”
Earlier this year, John Cusack claimed police officers hit his bike and “came at [him] with batons” during Illinois protests following the killing of George Floyd on May 25.
Alongside a clip shared on Twitter, Cusack wrote: “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio”.
The actor is one of many stars that has spoken out following the killing of George Floyd and voiced his support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Rihanna, Dr Dre, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Harry Styles and many more musicians have urged for change in the wake of Floyd’s death.