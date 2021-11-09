John Oliver takes aim at ‘Avatar’ sequels: “No one gives a shit”

John Oliver has spoken out about James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels, saying that “no one gives a shit” about them.

The topical news show host approached the subject of the sequels, which arrive more than 12 years after the original film, on a recent episode of Last Week Tonight.

“There are things it’s OK to take a decade on and not deliver on: the Avatar sequels, for instance,” Oliver began, as reported by Uproxx.

Advertisement

He continued: “Take your time on those, James Cameron. No one gives a shit. I will give anyone in this audience $1,000 (£736) right now if they remember either of these characters’ names.”

Avatar 2 is set for release on December 16, 2022, and sees Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel join the original cast members, which includes Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing anything to stay together. However, they are forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora; when their old threat returns to finish what they started.”

Avatar 3 is circulating a 2024 release. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are expected to follow in December 2026 and December 2028 respectively.

In March, Avatar reclaimed its spot as the highest-grossing film of all-time, after reclaiming the title from Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster was re-released in China in March, with new box office takings nudging it ahead of the Marvel movie.

Avatar is now estimated to have a worldwide gross of $2.802billion (£2.013b), which is around $5million (£3.6m) more than Avengers: Endgame.