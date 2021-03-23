‘John Wick’ creator not involved in future sequels: “It wasn’t my decision”

Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter behind the first three John Wick films, has revealed he won’t be working on the next two movies in the Keanu Reeves-starring franchise.

The writer was asked in a new interview where he was in the writing process for John Wick 4 before revealing that he wasn’t involved.

“It wasn’t my decision,” Kolstad told Collider. “When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t.

“At a certain stage the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with [director] Chad [Stahelski], still close with [producer] David [Leitch], and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.”

Kolstad also gave an update on the forthcoming John Wick spin-off series The Continental, which is set to land on the STARZ network.

“Well they’re about to make some pretty large announcements in the next couple of weeks in regards to what’s going to happen there,” he explained. “Can’t say much, but it’s happening.”

Previously Chad Stahelski talked about what separates The Continental from the John Wick franchise despite both the movies and the show occupying the same world.

The director said it will have “a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of character”, implying the show will cover a longer stretch of time than the week-long timeline utilised in the John Wick movie franchise.

Meanwhile, Reeves has said that The Matrix 4 will be a “love story” that will “inspire” fans.

The actor is set to reprise his role of Neo in the upcoming fourth instalment of the sci-fi franchise alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, who will return as Trinity.