Johnny Depp accused of verbally abusing former co-star on set

Blow star Lola Glaudini has accused co-star Johnny Depp of verbally abusing her on the set of the film.

The two stars both appeared in the 2001 film, which is based on the true story of drug trafficker George Jung.

During a recent episode of the podcast Powerful Truth Angels, Glaudini claimed that Depp “reamed in [her] face” after being given a cue by director Ted Demme to laugh after the actor delivered a monologue.

“Day one, I haven’t even met Johnny Depp at this point […] I’m on a bear skin rug in a bikini […] Johnny Depp has this monologue that he does back and forth, back and forth,” she recalled.

“[Director] Ted Demme comes over to me, and he’s like, ‘OK Lola, when Johnny says this certain word, I want you to just burst out laughing like she just told you the funniest thing over here.’ We’re in the background, the deep background, right?”

She continued: “[Depp] says his monologue, I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the fuck do you think you are? Who the fuck do you think you are? Shut the fuck up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to fucking say my lines, and you’re fucking pulling focus. You fucking idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fucking shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you fucking stay.’

“First day, on the set, I’ve never met him,” Glaudini added. “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing I have going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

The actress also claimed that Demme, who passed away in 2002, “did not come over and say anything” and she felt she was “totally hung out to dry”, adding: “When we wrapped, I was like a pariah. No one wanted to talk to me, because I am the bitch who he railed at.”

Recalling speaking to her dad at the end of the day’s shoot, Glaudini said: “I called my dad, and I told him what happened, and he was like, ‘You have two choices right now: you can either say fuck this, fuck you, and I’m not going to be spoken to like that, or you never let him see you sweat. Either one is one hundred per cent respectable – what do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Alright, I want to stay in the movie.'”

Glaudini said she later saw Depp on set, where he gave her “a non-apology apology”, the star elaborating: “[He said], ‘You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really fucking with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?’

“I just looked at him, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about? Of course, what you talking about? Totally cool.’ Because I was like… my dad said, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.’ So that was that.”

NME has reached out to Depp’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, last week Depp caused confusion after sharing and then deleting an apparently-Photoshopped an image of Robert Downey Jr with himself after the latter’s Oscar win.

Back in 2022, Depp won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. Two years prior, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun after it published an article that referred to him as a “wife beater” – claims Depp has always denied.