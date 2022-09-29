Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case serialised in ‘Hot Take’ trailer

The recent court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is being brought to life in the new film Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial – watch the trailer below.

Mark Hapka and Megan Davis have been cast as Depp and Heard in the recreation of the court case, which will premiere on the free, ad-supported streaming platform Tubi tomorrow (September 30).

Discussing the quick turnaround of the project following the real-life court case earlier this summer, Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson said: “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason… this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the trailer here:

In the recent defamation trial, the jury voted in favour of Depp.

The actor was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages earlier this month after he sued Heard for defamation regarding a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. The piece did not explicitly name Depp by name, though his lawyers argued that it falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by him during their marriage.

Heard was also awarded $2million (£1.5million) after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

Discussing the result of the trial, Heard said: “Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Advertisement

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will premiere on Tubi tomorrow (September 30).