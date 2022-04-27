Johnny Depp focusing on a “doodle” in court goes viral

A video of Johnny Depp focusing on a doodle during his time in court has gone viral.

The actor is currently testifying against his ex-wife Amber Heard during a defamation trial, and was seen on TikTok sketching a drawing yesterday (April 26).

Depp was sat next to his attorney Benjamin Chew, and the actor passed him the piece of drawing once he was finished, which appears to show a portrait of a face.

Advertisement

A person can be heard over the viral TikTok clip laughing and saying, “He’s proud of it. That’s awesome” after Chew is seen smiling at Depp.

Take a look at the clip here:

A line of text over the video reads: “TEAM JOHNNY!!! Watch what he passes to his attorney.”

Howard Stern recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing trial, saying he believes Johnny Depp was “overacting” in his testimony and calling the actor a “huge narcissist”.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 about their alleged abusive relationship. Depp’s lawyers have argued that the article falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by Depp during their marriage. Heard filed a counter-claim, saying Depp has created a smear campaign.

Advertisement

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist,” Stern said recently on his SiriusXM radio show, “and what I mean by that is – he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy’.”

Stern continued to say that Depp seems to think he “‘will charm the pants off of America at the trial’. No, you won’t.

“It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”