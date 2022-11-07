Here’s what Johnny Depp does in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Johnny Depp’s role in Rihanna‘s feature-length fashion film Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 has been revealed.

The annual television event, which first took place in September 2019, features music and dance performances carried out by models, artists and special guests dressed in clothes manufactured by Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty. Well-known celebrities to have taken part previously include Burna Boy, Emily Ratajkowski, Rico Nasty and DJ Khaled among others. It is streamed in the UK via Amazon Prime Video.

Last week, it was announced that Depp would make an appearance following his much-publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is the first male to headline the fashion show’s “star moment”. The role has been filled before by the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.

The move caused a stir on social media due to the nature of his recent case involving Heard, in which the jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in a Washington Post editorial she wrote calling herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Singer Olly Alexander announced on Twitter that he would no longer be wearing the brand’s clothes as a result of Depp’s casting.

NME has seen the film via an early press screening and can reveal what happens in it.

In the show, Depp appears for approximately 40 seconds. Wearing a dark-coloured, loose-fitting jacket and trousers with a patterned vest top and multiple necklaces, Depp appears from behind a tree as a troupe of performers dance around him. His hair is tied back in a ponytail and he has a goatee.

He walks slowly across the set, which is filled with smoke and lit brightly, towards another tree and hugs it. Outkast‘s 2001 hit single ‘So Fresh And So Clean’ plays in the background. The camera cuts to the next part of the show.