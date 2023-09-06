‘Joker 2’ composer teases there’ll be “a lot of music” in the sequel

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer on Joker: Folie à Deux, has teased the upcoming sequel might be more of a musical than anticipated.

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, the composer was asked how the sequel’s musical nature would impact the score.

“All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music,” Guðnadóttir told the outlet. “That’s all I can give away.”

Guðnadóttir, who scored 2019’s Joker, returns to provide the soundtrack for the sequel – which was previously described as featuring musical elements.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux, alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Filming on the sequel, directed by Todd Phillips, officially wrapped in April this year.

Zazie Beetz also reprises her role as Sophie Dumond from the first film, and previously teased the musical elements in an interview with Variety.

“I think people will be surprised,” Beetz said in regards to the music. “I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.”

New cast additions for the sequel include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed Joker: Folie à Deux would be a DC Elseworlds project which takes place outside the main DC universe. Other titles under the banner include The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and an upcoming Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, starring a Black Man of Steel.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.