‘Joker 2’: Lady Gaga shares first look images on set of upcoming DC sequel

Lady Gaga has unveiled a first-look image of herself in character on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The actor and musician shared the still from the film on social media today (February 15). The close-up shot features Gaga holding the face of her Folie à Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix, with both actors wearing red lipstick. Phoenix will reprise his role as the title character – whom he first portrayed in the series’ first instalment in 2019 – while Gaga will reportedly play his iconic love interest, Harley Quinn.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

Todd Phillips will once again return to direct Folie à Deux, which he co-wrote with Scott Silver. The film – which has been described as a musical – is set for release on October 4, 2024; Gaga’s involvement in the sequel was confirmed last August, while Margot Robbie – who has portrayed Quinn in unrelated DC films like The Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey, said last October that Gaga’s casting “makes me so happy”.

“I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie added. Quinn is currently being voiced by Kaley Cuoco in the animated HBO Max series Harley Quinn.

Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz will also star in Folie à Deux. Though details around the film’s plot remain scarce, Phillips shared an on-set image of Phoenix in character last December. More recently, it was revealed that Folie à Deux will serve as a standalone film in the DC film canon, and will not play a role in the narrative continuity of other films produced by the DC Studios.

The first Joker was a critical and commercial success upon its release in 2019, earning 11 Academy Award nominations and a Best Actor win for Phoenix. “Joker is an instant classic that sees Joaquin Phoenix translate a discombobulating sensation from the screen to your senses, while director Todd Phillips creates a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence,” NME wrote in a five-star review.