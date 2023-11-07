Jon Voight says he’s “disappointed” by daughter Angelina Jolie’s “lies” about Israel-Hamas war

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight has accused his daughter of spreading “lies” on social media about the Israel-Hamas war.

Last month (October 28), Jolie shared a post on Instagram condemning the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, which killed around 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers.

She said the attack, however, “cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go”, and called for an “immediate ceasefire”.

In another post on November 2, Jolie accused Israel of “deliberately bombing” a “trapped population” who are being “deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law”.

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” she added.

In response, Jolie’s father posted a video on X (November 4) in front of the American flag, where he said he was “disappointed” in her daughter’s views on the conflict.

“I’m very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honour,” Voight said. “God’s truths. This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the holy land, the land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the holy land.

Truth and lies pic.twitter.com/HkvbVWpFcD — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 4, 2023

“The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks, it can’t be civil now.

“Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents. And you fools calling Israel the problem, you should look at yourselves and ask, ‘Who am I? What am I?’ And ask God if I am learning the truth, or am I being lied to and following everyone else? Because, my friends, the ones who understand truth see the lie.”

According to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian health ministry (via CNN), over 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the attack on Israel, including 4,000 children.

In December last year, Jolie resigned as an ambassador of the UN High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR) after over 20 years, stating that she wanted to work “directly with refugees and local organisations”.

In the announcement, Jolie said: “Refugees are the people I admire most in the world and I am dedicated to working with them for the rest of my life.

“I will be working now with organisations led by people most directly affected by conflict, that give the greatest voice to them.”