Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault and harassment

Jonathan Majors has been arrested on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment.

New York City police responded to a call yesterday (March 25) at 11am local time. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” police said in a statement.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, and is in stable condition, reports the LA Times.

“He has done nothing wrong,” said Carrie Gordon, a representative for Majors. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors has since been released from police custody while his relationship with the victim was described as “domestic.”

Majors starred in the recently released Creed III as Damian, a childhood friend of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed, who served time in prison and subsequently lost out on a promising boxing career.

Earlier this year, Majors also made his big screen debut as Kang in Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania after appearing as a version of the character in Disney+ series Loki.

Majors is set to star in a number of upcoming Marvel projects ahead of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Speaking about taking on the role, Majors said: “I’m entering into something that is so massive, so mega,” he said. “I’m humbled, I’m excited. I’m full of energy for it. I have an undying passion for it, and I know I’m not doing it alone.”

He added: “There’s pressure and there’s all the support. From [president of Marvel Studios Kevin] Feige to [producer Stephen] Broussard to Tom Hiddleston, [who] texts me every now and then just saying, ‘What’s up?’ That’s been awesome.”