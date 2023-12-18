Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault and harassment

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment following a trial in New York.

The actor, who faced four charges of assault, aggravated harassment and harassment, was found guilty on two of the charges in court on Monday (December 18). Majors was found not guilty on one of the counts of assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

As reported by Variety, his sentencing is set for February 6, with the actor facing up to a year in prison.

Majors was arrested in New York in March after he allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in the backseat of a car. The actor pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

In the trial, Jabbari said she grabbed Majors’ phone after seeing a text message from another woman, which read: “Oh how I wish to be kissing you.” As Majors attempted to retrieve his phone, Jabbari said she felt “a hard blow” across her head and that he twisted her arm.

The prosecution claimed Majors was manipulative and controlling throughout their two-year relationship, which culminated in the car incident. In text messages shared in court, Majors appeared to dissaude Jabarri from going to the hospital after she sustained an injury to the head. Majors also said he “considered killing myself” following a disagreement.

“I will probably [k]ill myself,” a message from Majors read. “It’s not really contemplating any more… I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

The defense, meanwhile, claimed Jabbari was the one who had assaulted Majors in the vehicle in an act of jealous rage. They also alleged that she had fabricated the allegations to get back at the actor following their break-up, branding her a “liar”.

Majors did not testify during the trial.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Majors has been dropped by Marvel Studios following the verdict. The actor played new main villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was set to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, slated for May 1, 2026.

Earlier this year, Majors was dropped by his management company and several film projects, including The Man In My Basement.