Jonathan Majors reveals who punches harder: Paul Rudd or Michael B. Jordan?

Jonathan Majors, who stars opposite Paul Rudd in Marvel‘s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Michael B. Jordan in the upcoming boxing sequel Creed III, has revealed which of the Hollywood heavyweights packs the hardest punch.

Majors plays villain Kang The Conqueror in Quantumania, who shares multiple fight scenes with Rudd’s Ant-Man. In Creed III, he faces off against Jordan’s champion boxer Adonis in the ring. Both roles required extensive combat training to get right.

“I think Paul Rudd hits in softer spots which hurts more…” joked Majors, when NME asked which of the actors did him the most damage on-set, “…and Mike hits harder. Mike hits hard.”

You can see Majors in action against Jordan next month when Creed III hits UK cinemas. Quantumania is showing nationwide now, and Majors took the opportunity to explain more about his character Kang – an all-powerful being who finds himself trapped in the strange ‘Quantum Realm’. Kang’s past is shrouded in mystery, though it is strongly hinted that he is responsible for the deaths of millions of people throughout different universes.

“[Kang’s secret] is personal but it’s not intimate – [it’s about his] relationship to time,” explained Majors. “There’s a plethora of things we can talk about with regards to Kang but for me the thing that grabbed me was [his] relationship to time.”

During the film, Kang refers to time as being like “a cage”. Majors came up with the line on-set one day and workshopped it with the crew.

“We kept running it through: ‘What is that? What is that? What is that?’,” said Majors. “That’s his perspective, you know? In that moment, that’s how he views it – and time is a metaphor in many ways. Time is… your experience. In that moment, time is a cage [for Kang]. That’s [his] experience. At least, that’s how he’s expressing it.”

As for how he personally sees time, Majors said: “It’s infinite. There’s an infinite amount of perspectives to have on it, but I’ve definitely experienced time being a cage. Sometimes it’s a race track… Today it’s a pillow.”

‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ is in cinemas now