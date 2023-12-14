Jonathan Majors threatened to kill himself in newly-released text messages from assault trial

Several text messages and an audio recording from Jonathan Majors‘ ongoing trial for alleged assault have been made public. The Marvel actor denies the allegations against him.

The newly-released evidence, which was shared in court last week, is between Majors and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabarri, who accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a car in March.

As reported by Variety, the evidence includes text messages in which Majors threatened to kill himself, and an audio recording of an argument in which the actor told Jabarri that she needed to act more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama to support his career.

Advertisement

The text messages are from September 2022 and centre on a prior incident between Majors and Jabarri when they were a couple. Majors appears to dissuade Jabarri from going to the hospital after she sustained an injury to her head.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors wrote. “They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Jabbari replied: “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go, I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and need some stronger painkillers. That’s all. Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

Part of Jabbari’s next message was redacted, but she wrote: “I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so. I promise I would never mention you but I understand your fear.”

During her testimony last week, Jabbari said that Majors had previously warned her about trusting the police because of “what they would do to him as a Black man.”

Advertisement

Majors wrote: “Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home” and “I will probably [k]ill myself. It’s not really contemplating any more… I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

In addition to the text messages, an audio clip from September 2022 was also released. In the recording, Majors refers to himslf a “great man” doing “great things” for “my culture and the world”. He also tells Jabarri that she “has to be of a certain mindset to support” him, like Coretta Scott King was to Martin Luther King Jr. and Michelle Obama to Barack Obama.

“I’m a great man. A great man,” he says. “I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world. That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not being a dick about it. I didn’t ask for it. I’ve worked, and that’s the situation. The woman that supports me — that I support, the work that — needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them, ultimately.”

The court also released photographs of Jabarri’s injuries – including a bruised, fractured middle finger and a cut behind her ear – that were submitted as evidence earlier in the trial. On Monday (December 11), the jury were shown an X-ray of the hairline fracture to her middle finger, which was sustained after Major’s alleged assault.

On Wednesday (December 13), Judge Michael Gaffey rejected a motion by Majors’ lawyers to dismiss the charges. This followed another rejected motion to dimiss the case before the trial started.

The prosecution objected to the defence’s motion, saying there is enough evidence via testimonies, videos, and photos to prove Majors’ alleged assault.

The defence argued that Jabarri made up the allegations to get back at Majors following their break-up. The pair met in August 2021 on the London set of Marvel‘s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and dated for two years before the alleged assault.

Majors has pleaded not guilt to the charges. If he is convicted, he could face up to a year in prison.