Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ first reactions: “It’s out of this world”

"See it on the biggest screen you can find"

By Ella Kemp
Daniel Kaluuya in 'Nope' (Credit: Universal)

The first reactions to Jordan Peele’s new film Nope are in – scroll down to read.

The horror film reunites Get Out director Peele with actor Daniel Kaluuya, and also stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Reviews are generally positive so far, with CNN Entertainment Business Reporter Frank Pallotta calling the film “out of this world”.

He continued: “A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles.

“Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but Nope shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up.”

Yahoo Entertainment correspondent Kevin Polowy praised the film but stressed “it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us“.

“It really works as a fun alien movie in the spirit of Tremors,” wrote Mike Ryan from Uproxx, adding: “It feels like a summer alien movie throwback.”

Hollywood Critics Association member Scott Menzel acknowledged the film as Peele’s “most ambitious film” but also thought it was his weakest.

Take a look at some more reactions here:

A synopsis for Nope reads: “Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behaviour.”

Kaluuya said recently that Bruce Willis inspired the film’s action scenes, saying: “The most daring thing to do is go for it, [so] let’s do Bruce Willis then. Let’s go for this shit.

“I really care about original films and original content, and to even be making a film like this with Keke Palmer as a lead, me as a lead, Jordan as a director on this level of budget and it be original – it’s so important that this film connects.”

Nope is released in UK cinemas on August 12 after a July 22 release in the US.

