Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared a photo from the set of 10 Things I Hate About You on Twitter to celebrate the film’s 21st anniversary yesterday (March 31).

The actor played high school student Cameron James in the cult ’90s comedy, the main character who falls in love with Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik).

“Today, March 31st, is the anniversary of ’10 Things I Hate About You,'” Gordon-Levitt tweeted. “All of us were friends and spent so much time together that whole summer. Nothing but love for all the wonderful memories I had making that movie.”

Here’s the photo he shared with the message:

The film reworks Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, and saw Heath Ledger cast as Patrick Verona, a “bad boy” hired to date Bianca’s older sister Kat who ends up falling for her.

Julia Stiles, who played Kat in the film, spoke to NME earlier this year about her affection for the film following the 20th anniversary.

“For me, it was such a special moment because it was my big break,” she said.

“I remember, vividly, the scene where I read the poem because it was towards the end of filming. It was such a genuine, unexpected feeling when I break down crying and that was emblematic of how I felt during the whole experience.

“We were all really present and it was just so uninhibited. None of the actors felt jaded or shut down [on the set]. We were all having a great time.”