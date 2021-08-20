Josh Brolin says ‘Dune’ is a “cinematic masterpiece”

Josh Brolin, who stars in the upcoming adaptation of Dune, has said that he was “blown away” when he saw the film, and described it as “a cinematic masterpiece.”

Brolin, who plays the ally Gurney Halleck in the film, also likened the film to another that he starred in, the Coen Brothers’ No Country For Old Men.

“You don’t know until you see it how great it’s going to be,” he told ACE Universe.

In spite of calling the film, which also stars Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, “by far, the toughest thing I’ve done,” director Denis Villeneuve has said that a second film is likely to go ahead.

“[Warner Bros. and Legendary] feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie,” he told Total Film. “I’m very optimistic.”

Earlier this month, Momoa said that he was campaigning for a full length director’s cut of Denis Villeneuve’s film to be released.

“It was a cool movie,” he told The New York Times. “You know what they need to do? They need to make the four-to-six hour version of the first half.

“It’s like, ‘Let’s watch the four-to-five-hour movie like a TV show; I can choose when I want to watch the whole thing.’ I want to see Denis’s whole vision. I don’t want it to be trimmed.”

Dune‘s simultaneous release in cinemas and on HBO Max has caused backlash amidst the industry. In December, Legendary was reportedly threatening lawsuits if the film did not see a standalone cinema release.

Regardless, the film is scheduled to open in US cinemas and on HBO Max October 22. It will open in UK cinemas on October 21.