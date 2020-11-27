Joss Whedon has left his HBO series The Nevers, and actor Ray Fisher claims it’s “undoubtedly the result” of an ongoing Warner Bros investigation.

Fisher claimed in July that Whedon had shown “gross” and “abusive” behaviour on set, after which an investigation was launched the following month. Whedon did not release a statement on the matter.

“I have no intention of allowing Joss Whedon to use the old Hollywood tactic of ‘exiting’, ‘stepping down’, or ‘walking away’ to cover for his terrible behaviour,” Fisher wrote on Twitter in response to Whedon’s departure from The Nevers.

“WarnerMedia’s JL investigation has been in full swing for over three weeks now. This is undoubtedly a result of it.”

In a statement to Cinema Blend, Whedon said: “This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing The Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realise that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer.”