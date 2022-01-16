Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ is Keanu Reeves’ favourite song

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division‘s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

The Matrix actor was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week, and during his appearance he took part in the show’s ‘Colbert Questionert’ segment in which guests are asked a series of 15 questions designed to “penetrate the soul”.

Among the questions, Reeves was asked to pick one song to listen to for the rest of his life. After groaning and shaking his head a few times, he answered ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, the 1980 Joy Division track that was released the month after frontman Ian Curtis‘ death.

Reeves was also asked to name his favourite movie (1975’s Roller Ball, starring James Caan), best sandwich (toasted crunchy peanut butter sandwiches with honey), and his favourite smell. “Today, I’m going pick my 1974 Norton Commando when the engine warms up,” he answered the latter. “When you’ve been giving a good go, the oil in the engine heats up, and the smell that comes off the engine is really good.”

His most amusing answer came when he shared an anecdote about asking his Bill & Ted co-star George Carlin for an autograph. “He wrote, ‘Dear Keanu, Fuck You,'” Reeves remembered. “I always thought he just wrote that for me, but then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them.”

You can watch Reeves answer Colbert’s questions below:

Colbert shared that the ‘Colbert Questionert’ segment was actually inspired by a previous appearance from Reeves on the show, where he answered a question about what happens when we die.

“I know the ones that love us will miss us,” he answered when asked the question back in May, 2019.

Earlier this month it was reported that Reeves is in talks to star in Martin Scorsese’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City.

According to Deadline, the actor is in negotiations to appear in Hulu’s upcoming take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. It will mark Reeves’ first major US TV role.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate has announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 will now be released in cinemas worldwide on March 24, 2023.

The new release date for the Keanu Reeves-starring action flick was revealed in a short teaser from the studio, pushing the film back nearly a year from its planned release on May 27, 2022.