Judd Apatow mocks Tom Cruise’s height and Scientology in awards speech

Judd Apatow roasted Tom Cruise over his height during a monologue at the Directors Guild Of America Awards.

The comedian and producer hosted the ceremony on Saturday (February 18), where he praised Top Gun: Maverick for concealing Cruise’s 5 foot 7 height.

“The visual effects in [Top Gun:] Maverick were so top-notch I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls,” Apatow said.

“That’s why he’s always jumping out of tall buildings because you can’t tell how short he is when he’s in a 100-storey building. That’s why when he’s standing on a wing of an airplane he’s always alone, he doesn’t want anyone there next to him for scale.”

@byclaytondavis Judd Apatow kills as host at the DGAAwards. No one was off limits including the Daniels and most notably, Tom Cruise. ♬ original sound – Clayton Davis

The comedian also took aim at Cruise’s incident on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005, where he famously jumped up and down on the couch.

“Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on a couch and we all thought, ‘what a lunatic’. And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!’ Tom is not fine. Something is wrong with him. Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI.”

Apatow added: “But every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology. I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.”

Referring to the actor’s personal life, Apatow said: “The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants. I doubled my Prozac today just for this. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants, he’d be like, ‘I’m not jumping out of a fucking cliff. I’m rich.’”

While Cruise wasn’t present at the ceremony, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski was seen unamused by Apatow’s jokes (via Variety).

Last month, Golden Globes 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael similarly mocked Cruise over his involvement in Scientology.

At the DGA Awards, directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were awarded the top prize for Everything Everywhere All At Once, beating Top Gun: Maverick, The Banshees Of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and Tár.