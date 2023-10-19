Julia Fox remembers “surreal” audition at Madonna’s house for biopic

Julia Fox has recalled her “surreal” audition for Madonna’s biopic, which has since been indefinitely shelved.

The actor – who had her breakthrough role in Uncut Gems – was asked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (October 15) about her time hanging out with the pop icon.

Speaking on the show, Fox said she first met Madonna at the Carbone restaurant in New York “years ago”, where she had dinner “with some really fabulous gays”.

“There’s so much strength in her vulnerability,” Fox said about the pop legend. “When you meet her, she just has that ‘It’ factor. It totally makes sense why she is Madonna.”

“Then we kind of kept in touch and she was doing her biopic and I really wanted to play Debi [Mazar],” Fox added, referring to the pop star’s lifelong friend and star of Goodfellas. “I went to her house and I read for her, and it was just all very surreal.”

In January last year, Mazar responded to Fox’s potential casting, describing her as “gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress”.

“Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young, then of myself,” Mazar wrote at the time. “I’d obviously be flattered.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that the biopic, which was co-written, produced and directed by Madonna herself, is no longer in production at Universal Pictures. Ozark star Julia Garner was reportedly cast to play the lead role.

According to Variety, Madonna is still intent on making the film the future, but the project has been paused indefinitely as she focuses on her 40th anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour.

Fox recently joined Madonna onstage during her ‘Celebration’ show at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday (October 18), as part of the Ballroom Interlude. You can check out footage below.

In a five-star review of the opening night, NME described the gig as showcasing “a series of spectacular set-pieces referencing iconic highlights from Madonna’s reign”.

“‘Vogue’ is presented as a raucous ballroom extravaganza; the Bjork-penned ‘Bedtime Story’ leads into ‘Ray Of Light’, spotlighting her ’90s electronica era. Coupled with a fiendishly detailed sound mix from producer Stuart Price, which fills each intro and segue with snippets of Madgebangers that didn’t make the setlist, there is a huge amount to take in,” it reads.

“The takeaway soon becomes clear: Madonna’s career is a multifaceted entity that can’t be carved up into easy pieces.”