Julia Fox says she was stoned in viral ‘Uncut Gems’ interview

Julia Fox has responded after her pronunciation of the film Uncut Gems in a recent interview was mocked online.

Speaking with the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actor was asked if she was a muse for her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, when she compared the scenario to working with Uncut Gems writer and director Josh Safdie.

“Yeah a little, maybe,” Fox said in response. “I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems.”

julia fox honestly seems smart but why did she say “uncut gems” like that 😭 pic.twitter.com/fWMdKweV1k — south dakota johnson (@naurveen) February 13, 2022

The clip was widely circulated on social media due to her pronunciation of the film’s title, with many TikTok users recycling the video with their own attempts at replicating the sound.

After Page Six on Instagram posted one of the videos impersonating her, Fox wrote in response: “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah.”

In Uncut Gems, Fox played Julia De Fiore, the employee and girlfriend of Adam Sandler’s character Howard Ratner. The film also starred Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel and basketball player Kevin Garnett as himself.

Fox is rumoured to be in talks to play Debi Mazar in Madonna’s forthcoming biopic after meeting with the singer earlier this year.

Addressing the potential casting of Fox on Instagram, Mazar described her as “gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress”.

She added: “Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young, then of myself! I’d obviously be flattered. I wish the best to all the gals who audition!”