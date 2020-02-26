‘Jurassic World 3’ begins shooting and confirms film title

Jurassic World 3 has officially started filming, and the film’s official title has been revealed after a month of fan speculation.

Director Colin Trevorrow shared the news with a picture of the slate from the first day of shooting, confirming that the film will be called Jurassic World: Dominion.

Fans had been guessing what the title could be since January, and Trevorrow even chipped in on one Twitter thread to tease someone had guessed it correctly.

Wow, somebody in this thread actually got it. Respect. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 26, 2020

The third film in the reboot franchise was confirmed last year and will see the return of cast members Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda – but also a handful of stars from the original saga, too.

“They spare no expense and they’re bringing everybody back,” Pratt said on the red carpet for his new role in Pixar’s Onward. “It’ll be the biggest and best yet.”

Billed to make a comeback in the movie are Laura Dern, who played Ellie Sattler in the very first film and Jurassic Park III, Sam Neil (reprising his role as Grant) and Jeff Goldblum, who starred as Dr Ian Malcolm in the original saga but also appeared in the previous film.

Jurassic World: Dominion follows Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.

The film will be released in UK cinemas on 21 June 2021.